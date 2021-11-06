If you’ve already bought your V-16 lights without geolocation, you probably won’t have to buy a new version, at least in the short term.

For many years the classic emergency triangles have accompanied us on our roads, triangles that we have to position near our vehicle to inform other cars that we have suffered some kind of breakdown, a fact that forced us to have to get off the vehicle with the consequent danger in the event of a hypothetical run over.

That is why the V-16 lights were born, a kind of beacon that we magnetically place on the top of our car without having to get out of it to avoid any type of run over.

From now on, every driver can use the V-16 lights or the classic warning triangles indifferently, but as of January 1, 2026 only the V-16 lights will be valid.

V16 flash light: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

The bad thing is that apparently it will not be worth us with any V-16 beacon on the market, and that is that the DGT only will accept those with geolocation, at least from said date of mandatory establishment.

That is why many drivers who have already bought their relevant V-16 lights without geolocation, would be forced to buy a new one in four years to meet the objectives of the General Directorate of Traffic on these lights being compatible with the new DGT 3.0.

According the Economist, Justice has given the reason to the association Grupo V16 against the DGT, allowing the production and marketing of V16 lights without geolocationregardless of its date of manufacture. In this way, the V16 lights can continue to be used without geolocation, at least until further notice.

And it is that the association understands that the DGT has not yet developed the DGT 3.0 technology, so currently having a V16 beacon with geolocation would not do any good. It remains to be seen whether once the DGT 3.0 system is fully active, geolocation in this type of lights is mandatory or not.