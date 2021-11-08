The iPhone 13 will have enough stock for Christmas, Apple has managed to improve its production.

The Christmas season is one of the best for Apple in terms of sales, and the new iPhones are always one of the star gifts in many parts of the world. Nevertheless, Apple is having severe problems when making its iPhone 13 due to the component crisis, although it seems that they will have enough this Christmas.

As reported DigiTimes, It is expected that iPhone 13 availability improve in the coming weeks as the holiday season approaches. It appears that Apple’s decisions, such as reducing production of the iPad in favor of the iPhone, are having an effect.

Apple’s suppliers have achieved alleviate shortages of certain components, allowing iPhone 13 production to accelerate, according to this new information. Apple’s supply chain is beginning to “gradually narrow” the gap between demand and supply for the iPhone 13 thanks to improved production of iPhone motherboards.

Let no one be left without their iPhone 13 this Christmas

All Apple product categories, from AirPods to Macs, have experienced considerable improvements in terms of production in recent months. Something that is extremely important when the Christmas season arrives, since a large part of the sales for the whole year are concentrated in the next few months.

The iPhone 13 Pro has better cameras than the Google Pixel 6 Pro according to DXOMark

Apple warned a few days ago about the availability of its devices, ensuring that customers should buy them as soon as possible to avoid delays in delivery. Apple has already activated its Christmas promotion, so everything we buy now can be returned until January 8, so although it seems that the production of the iPhone 13 has improved, if you want to give one away, buy it as soon as possible.

Related topics: iPhone

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe