Consumption in Mexican families will continue to recover up to 20% in all segments during the last quarter of 2021 thanks to the Good End, Posadas and Christmas, according to estimates by Banregio.

“We have seen this 20% recovery in consumption and we have two ways of measuring it; on the one hand, with the credit card where we have more than 200,000 cards and on the other hand, we see it very clearly in the terminals and points of sale, especially in the shops where payments in all payment solutions have grown a lot ” , explained Enrique Navarro, Banregio’s Finance Director in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

One of the trends that has been maintained in banking during the last 18 months has been the reinforcement of non-financial income that corresponds to the type of payment for services such as the purchase and sale of dollars, payment of insurance, checkbook and control of expenses.

“In all the segments, the recovery of credit has been seen, in consumption we have seen a lot of demand, in the credit card we grew 200,000 million pesos from one quarter to another, they were almost 400 million pesos from the third quarter to the same period of ago. one year. This tells us that there is a lot of demand ”, added Navarro.

Among the segments in which Banregio said it had registered a greater demand for credit, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) stand out, which had a growth of 10% when acquiring credit cards, the equivalent of 1,500 million pesos, unlike the segment of large companies where no relevant demand has been seen.

“Next year we expect the economy to finish recovering so that credit continues to recover and in the family part in private banking or personal banking, investment fund or purchase and sale of capital,” he said.

The executive added that by 2022 Banregio will continue to consolidate with the opening of three more branches in the country: in Plaza Nuevo Sur (Monterrey), Masaryk (Mexico City) and Los Mochis (Sinaloa).

“We want to round off the entire offer: today you can digitally open the checking or debit account, the credit card, a savings that they pay 4% per year, which is a very good rate and we offer an investment at 7% with certain conditions or at 5% without any conditions, which is still very attractive, ”Navarro concluded.

