Good End 2021: These screens have discounts of up to more than 50%

The Good End 2021 It is here and with it came discounts that will help you to get what you have wanted so much, without impacting so much on your wallet. As proof of this, there are several screens They cost up to less than half their regular price.

To help you make a decision when purchasing a screen in this Good End 2021, we gave ourselves the task of listing some that in our opinion have very attractive discounts, all of them on Amazon and from brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL.

Remember that since they are products on offer at Good End, the Price and availability can vary at any time, so our suggestion is that you make your purchase as fast as possible.

And don’t forget that Good End 2021 will be from November 10 to 16.

1. LG. 75-inch 4K Nanocell Smart TV

LED display with NanoCell technology so that pure colors remain pure, regardless of the angle from which it is viewed. Have 42% off.

Regular price: 46,999 MXN

Good End Price 2021: 27,199 MXN

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link

2. TCL. 65-inch 4K Smart TV Android TV

It features Quantum Dot technology for over 1 billion pure colors, as well as Dolby Atmos / Vision and Chromecast built in. Have 57% off.

Regular price: 29,999 MXN

Good End Price 2021: 12,999 MXN

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link

3. Samsung. 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K

Its 4K Crystal Processor allows 3D color mapping to optimize and match each tone, while its Motion Xcelerator delivers faster and better quality images. Have 23% off.

Regular price: 21,499 MXN

Good End Price 2021: MXN 16,599

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link

4. Hisense. 43-inch Android TV screen

Its main feature lies in the integration of the Google Assistant. In addition, it has DTS Studio Sound. Have 17% off.

Regular price: 7,875 MXN

Good End Price 2021: 6,499 MXN

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link

5. LG. 77-inch OLED Evo display

OLED technology is reflected in pure blacks and a wider range of contrasts for a more immersive experience. Have 27% off.

Regular price: 116,999 MXN

Good End Price 2021: 85,499 MXN

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link

6. TCL. 55-inch 4K Smart TV Android TV

It features Quantum Dot technology for over 1 billion pure colors, as well as Dolby Atmos / Vision and Chromecast built in. Have 43% off.

Regular price: 19,999 MXN

Good End Price 2021: 11,459 MXN

If you are interested in acquiring it, enter this link