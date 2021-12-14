The goal set by the private sector It was from 239,000 million pesos, which was the economic spill reported last year, according to Javier Treviño Cantú, general director of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), on September 22 when the 2021 edition of El Buen Fin was presented.

Upload e-commerce

The edition of El Buen Fin 2021 generated 31,731 million pesos in online sales, representing 16.5% of the total sales of the campaign, including cash payments. If the 7 best days of the Good End 2020 are compared with the 7 days of the Good End 2021, online sales registered a growth of 45%.

The Ministry of Economy reported that they were generated 153.7 million transactions through card payment, representing 73% of the total sold. The Average ticket recovered in 2021 reaching 1,304 in credit card payments. On the other hand, payments with Debit they remain stable reaching 599 in this edition.

During Good End 2021 they reported 30.5 million e-commerce operations, representing 20% ​​of the total operations generated by cards.

The average ticket of the sales generated by the online channel is slightly higher than the total generated for the campaign, reaching 914 pesos. The total payment ticket was 914 and when divided by payment method, the debit card ticket remains stable (510 pesos), while the credit card ticket is recovered vs. last year (1,572 pesos).