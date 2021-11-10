(Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero)

Today starts the 11th edition of the Good End, which for the second consecutive time will last much longer than the traditional three-day weekend, so that Mexican users will have more time to take advantage of the promotions that the participating stores announce.

Given this, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will implement a security and surveillance operation to guarantee commercial activities, during the opening and closing of shopping centers and department stores.

Through a video, the local agency specified that during these days it will deploy a force of 9,867 police officers, 561 official vehicles, 36 motorcycles, four tow trucks, 20 ambulances and 15 motor ambulances, as well as a helicopter that will carry out preventive and supervisory overflights.

The operation will be carried out from the first hours of this Wednesday 10 to Tuesday night, November 16, days in which established businesses and virtual stores prepare to carry out wholesale sales.

Thus, the uniformed men will be in the vicinity of commercial areas, places of family recreation, banks and ATMs; and in the different Metro, Metrobús and Trolleybus stations.

Likewise, the security elements will be found in the gastronomic and tourist corridors of the Historic Center and the 16 municipalities, to provide support to consumers and points of sale in the crime prevention.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the security operation, it will also be verified that the health protocols by COVID-19 are respected.

Information in development