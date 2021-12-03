Gollum will be present at TGA 2021

0 COMMENTS
12/2/2021 12:40 pm
Without a doubt, Gollum is one of the most memorable characters in Midle-earth, and we don’t even need to tell you more details about it. However, all those who wish to know a little more about its history can do so with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, title that will be present during The Game Awards.
Via a cryptic teaser at Twitter, it was confirmed that the game will have some kind of presence during the event presented by Geoff keighley in December:
Something’s lurking in the shadows…
Tune in to #TheGameAwards on December 9! #LordOfTheRings #GollumGame pic.twitter.com/nYkar756s3
– The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) December 2, 2021
As far as we know, this is the first confirmed game for The Game Awards. We’ve had a few glimpses of it before, and honestly, it didn’t look as good as we would have liked. Hopefully that will change this next December 9.
Editor’s note: As much as I like the character of Gollum, it is impossible for me to get excited about this game. The idea of playing with this being does not seem at all attractive to me, and frankly, I would have preferred to have a sequel to Shadow of War instead of this.
