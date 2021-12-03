Gollum will be present at TGA 2021

Without a doubt, Gollum is one of the most memorable characters in Midle-earth, and we don’t even need to tell you more details about it. However, all those who wish to know a little more about its history can do so with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, title that will be present during The Game Awards.

Via a cryptic teaser at Twitter, it was confirmed that the game will have some kind of presence during the event presented by Geoff keighley in December:

As far as we know, this is the first confirmed game for The Game Awards. We’ve had a few glimpses of it before, and honestly, it didn’t look as good as we would have liked. Hopefully that will change this next December 9.

Editor’s note: As much as I like the character of Gollum, it is impossible for me to get excited about this game. The idea of ​​playing with this being does not seem at all attractive to me, and frankly, I would have preferred to have a sequel to Shadow of War instead of this.

Via: Twitter