No sector of the economy or life is safe from the non-fungible token (NFT) rush or tokenization. Golf is the latest sport to have succumbed to the lure of NFTs and a round of decentralization thanks to the efforts of LinksDAO.

In an NFT auction that was sold in its entirety, LinksDAO raised $ 10.5 million to fund his golf aspirations. Over 9,000 “leisure membership” and “global membership” NFTs were purchased on the OpenSea platform and paid for with Ether (ETH).

Apparently, while 2021 was a prosperous year for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) activity, with some treasuries increasing in value 40-fold, golf is now also driving the adoption of crypto assets.

However, unlike Bored Apes or presidential campaign fundraisers, LinksDAO NFTs contribute to the operation of a DAO, which “It would improve transparency around certain aspects of the administrative governance of the club’s business.”

Therefore, LinksDAO NFTs are not golf club membership cards; they are the keys to community access, governance, and “a wide variety of benefits.” NFTs will eventually unlock membership to LinksDAO’s first golf and leisure club.

Unsurprisingly, the sale of NFT is nothing more than the startup’s way of starting its aspirations. On the priority list of LinksDAO’s business plan is “identifying a list of golf courses for acquisition” and developing a LINKS token. These plans should be finalized in mid-2022.

The group is led by Mike Dudas, a well-known figure in the crypto world as the founder and CEO of The Block. An outspoken anti-maximalist Bitcoin (BTC), it peaked at # 83 on Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Most Influential People in the Crypto Space in 2020. His Twitter has taken the name “Mike DAOdas“, and is associated with The Block, 6th Man Ventures a crypto venture capital fund, as well as Paxos and Venmo.

Despite the general exuberance of the market for DAOs, some golfers and NFT collectors were left somewhat confused regarding Dudas’ plans to start a golf business by creating a DAO.

Doubts clarified in a tweet that LinksDAO’s NFT “* does not * give ownership of the asset, but rather gives governance rights over the club design process and the ability to acquire membership in the club once it is open.”

