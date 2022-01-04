The achievements of Goldeneye 007 for Microsoft consoles appeared “out of nowhere”, however, the game is not yet available on those platforms.

While everyone was toasting, Agent 007 infiltrated Microsoft’s consoles

As the world clinked glasses to celebrate the new year, TrueAchievements, a site specializing in video game trophies and achievements, reported that it appeared “of nothing” a list of achievements from Goldeneye 007 for consoles Xbox. At the moment, the FPS of James bond not available or in Xbox One nor in Xbox Series X | S, and its arrival for said consoles was not announced either. But there is a small detail.

Last year, an anonymous user posted on Youtube a longplay of the canceled project of Goldeneye 007 Remastered for Xbox 360, which never saw the light due to a conflict of interest: it turns out that, while Rare (the creators of Goldeneye 007 original) developed the version for Xbox, Microsoft discussed publishing rights with Nintendo (owners of the video game license) and EON (owners of James bond) and did not come to fruition. The person who leaked a long gameplay of the canceled project for Xbox 360 He said that it would arrive sometime in 2021, something that, as we well know, was not fulfilled.

With the availability of the achievements of Goldeneye 007 on consoles Microsoft, hoping that the classic Rare come back is more present than ever. However, we still do not know if it will be a port of the version of Nintendo 64, a remastering or a remake. And most importantly, at the moment there are no announcements from the companies allegedly involved (Microsoft, Rare, Nintendo, EON).

In any case, IO Interactive, the creators of Hitman, have already confirmed their own video game James bond, which will arrive at some point in the current generation of consoles. Meet the first details in this note.

