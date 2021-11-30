

Alexia putellas has managed to excite Joan Laporta with her speech at the 2021 Ballon d’Or Gala. The Barça player, named the best player in the world, in Catalan words wanted to thank the whole club, “Thanks to the club, that the destiny has wanted that today it is its 122º anniversary. Many congratulations culers, it is a pleasure to be here representing the club“.

The president could not hide his emotion when he heard the words of the player, and it was seen how he tried to hold back tears. Alexia has closed her speech dedicating the award to his father, with which surely, has not only excited Joan Laporta, but has done it with all the barcelonismo.