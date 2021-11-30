Golden Ball 2021 | Follow the gala preview live and online

The 2021 Ballon d’Or gala that recognizes the best footballer of the year will take place in Paris on Monday, November 29 from 8:30 p.m.. The ceremony, which could not be held last year due to Covid-19, will be attended by the three favorites: Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho.
The Argentine, who last summer market left Barcelona for PSG, He is the main contender after the achievement of the Copa del Rey and the Copa América in 2021. In addition, during the 2021/22 season he scored 38 goals and distributed 14 assists among all competitions.
In key culé, the institution will also be represented by Pedri gonzalez, who has entered the list of the 30 finalists, and the FC Barcelona Femenino players: Alexia Putellas, the great favorite for the award, also has the support of Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso.
In the absence of the ten protagonists, this is the classification of the Ballon d’Or 2021:
11 Erling Haaland
12 Romelu Lukaku
13 Giorgio Chiellini
14 Leonardo Bonucci
15 Raheem Sterling
16 Neymar
17 Luis Suarez
18 Simon Kjaer
19 Mason Mount
20 Riyad Mahrez
21 Bruno Fernandes
Lautaro Martinez
23 Harry Kane
24 Pedri
25 Phil Foden
26 Gerard Moreno
Ruben Dias
Nicolo Barella
29 Cesar Azpilicueta
Luka modric
Pedri and Lieke Maertens, two of the great stars of the Ballon d’Or Gala. This is how the Blaugrana look:
The Juventus central Giorgio Chiellini has thanked his choice as thirteenth best footballer of the year: “I feel very honored by this thirteenth place in the prestigious classification of the Ballon d’Or and I thank those who have voted for me. It is the culmination of the feat carried out together with my teammates in the national team in the Eurocup, but also many years of victories with the Juventus jersey “.
It is after 7:00 p.m., the scheduled time to launch the red carpet through which all the protagonists of the night must pass.
Dani Alves would exceptionally give the Ballon d’Or to Christian Eriksen, who has been out for five months and still does not know if he will be able to play football again after collapsing in a match at the last European Championship in a match for his team, Denmark, against Finland. “I will give the Ballon d’Or to Eriksen. It would be a powerful message to the world.”
That said, the new Barça signing pointed to Leo Messi: “He is the best in the world, like the last 20 years.”
The 11th place for the 2021 Ballon d’Or is for Haaland.
Romelu Lukaku ranks 12th on the Ballon d’Or list. The Belgian striker established himself as one of the top scorers last season.
In 13th place, Giorgio Chiellini, the leader of the Italian European Champion Team
In 14th place in the 2021 Ballon d’Or: Leonardo Bonucci