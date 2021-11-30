11/29/2021

On at 20:01

CET


The 2021 Ballon d’Or gala that recognizes the best footballer of the year will take place in Paris on Monday, November 29 from 8:30 p.m.. The ceremony, which could not be held last year due to Covid-19, will be attended by the three favorites: Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The Argentine, who last summer market left Barcelona for PSG, He is the main contender after the achievement of the Copa del Rey and the Copa América in 2021. In addition, during the 2021/22 season he scored 38 goals and distributed 14 assists among all competitions.

In key culé, the institution will also be represented by Pedri gonzalez, who has entered the list of the 30 finalists, and the FC Barcelona Femenino players: Alexia Putellas, the great favorite for the award, also has the support of Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso.

In the absence of the ten protagonists, this is the classification of the Ballon d’Or 2021:

11 Erling Haaland

12 Romelu Lukaku

13 Giorgio Chiellini

14 Leonardo Bonucci

15 Raheem Sterling

16 Neymar

17 Luis Suarez

18 Simon Kjaer

19 Mason Mount

20 Riyad Mahrez

21 Bruno Fernandes

Lautaro Martinez

23 Harry Kane

24 Pedri

25 Phil Foden

26 Gerard Moreno

Ruben Dias

Nicolo Barella

29 Cesar Azpilicueta

Luka modric

Pedri and Lieke Maertens, two of the great stars of the Ballon d’Or Gala. This is how the Blaugrana look:

Golden Ball 2021 | Follow the gala preview live and online

This is how Pedri and Lieke Martins look at the Ballon d'Or Gala

It is after 7:00 p.m., the scheduled time to launch the red carpet through which all the protagonists of the night must pass.

Dani Alves would exceptionally give the Ballon d’Or to Christian Eriksen, who has been out for five months and still does not know if he will be able to play football again after collapsing in a match at the last European Championship in a match for his team, Denmark, against Finland. “I will give the Ballon d’Or to Eriksen. It would be a powerful message to the world.”

That said, the new Barça signing pointed to Leo Messi: “He is the best in the world, like the last 20 years.”

The 11th place for the 2021 Ballon d’Or is for Haaland.

Romelu Lukaku ranks 12th on the Ballon d’Or list. The Belgian striker established himself as one of the top scorers last season.

In 13th place, Giorgio Chiellini, the leader of the Italian European Champion Team

In 14th place in the 2021 Ballon d’Or: Leonardo Bonucci

