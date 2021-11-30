Golden Ball 2021 | Follow the gala preview live and online



11/29/2021 On at 20:01 CET



The 2021 Ballon d’Or gala that recognizes the best footballer of the year will take place in Paris on Monday, November 29 from 8:30 p.m.. The ceremony, which could not be held last year due to Covid-19, will be attended by the three favorites: Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The Argentine, who last summer market left Barcelona for PSG, He is the main contender after the achievement of the Copa del Rey and the Copa América in 2021. In addition, during the 2021/22 season he scored 38 goals and distributed 14 assists among all competitions.

In key culé, the institution will also be represented by Pedri gonzalez, who has entered the list of the 30 finalists, and the FC Barcelona Femenino players: Alexia Putellas, the great favorite for the award, also has the support of Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso.