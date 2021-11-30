

11/29/2021 On at 21:48 CET



Chelsea have won the award for Best Club at the gala of the Ballon d’Or 2021. The ‘blues’ were opting for the award by having lifted the most prestigious trophy last season, the Champions League. On this occasion, France Football has included two new categories of awards.

The London team currently leads the Premier League, with 30 points in 13 games. The main merit of Thomas Tuchel’s team lies in having won the Champions League 2020/21. It has also helped the fact that no team has been as dominant in Europe as Bayern in the 2019/2020 campaign, which swept the sextete. Chelsea’s success lies in the team game, as it has great players, but none of them stood out especially in the scorer or assistant section.

The ‘blues’ hit rock bottom in the middle of last season, with the dismissal of his coach, player legend Frank Lampard. In fact, they qualified third to the top continental competition after a final sprint to overtake Leicester in the 2019/2020 English League standings.