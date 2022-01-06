If you have Bitcoin, it is likely that its weight as a safe haven may even surpass gold in the coming years.

When looking for the maximum profitability of our savings, we can invest in bonds, in the classic gold of a lifetime or in cryptocurrencies, investments that in certain cases can have a great risk, but that can also ensure a good pension or a great future in retirement.

Special mention are cryptocurrencies, where in particular Bitcoin has experienced a great growth of more than 50% in 2021, which predicts that it could even reach $ 100,000 in value in the coming months or years, something that could make many people in the world rich who have invested in recent months.

While Wall Street in general has always been reluctant to invest in cryptocurrencies, now things are changing. Nevertheless Goldman sachs foresees that Bitcoin will gain weight against gold as a store of value during the next five years, and yet they estimate an annual return of around 18%, according to The confidential.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

And it is that Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banking groups, estimates that this digital currency could reach $ 100,000 over the next five years, eating ground to gold as an active refuge.

Although Bitcoin has not started the year well and has reduced its value to approximately $ 46,000 today, it did mark a maximum peak of almost $ 70,000 a few weeks ago, and these types of drops and rises are totally common in demand and offer of digital currency.

In this way, Goldman Sachs is optimistic about Bitcoin when calculating that its market capitalization adjusted for its float is just under 700,000 million dollars, that is, it has a weight of 20% as a reserve of value if we take into account the gold, whose value is estimated at about 2,600 million dollars.

From the investment bank they add that an increase in its weight to 50% in the next five years would shoot its price up to $ 100,000 with an annual return of around 18%, and that would be good news for those who plan to invest in Bitcoin now.