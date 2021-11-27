Dragon Ball Super has reached a climactic point in its history and, in fact, for the first time we saw Vegeta take the lead and be the hero of the story. But, that was not the only surprise in the last chapter of the manga, as Goku finally confessed his feelings. In fact, the fan community got excited, and the franchise’s fan arts showed that the public wants to see their fusion in action again.

In Dragon Ball Super, Monaito had been telling the story of Bardock and the Saiyan race, the one that had murdered Namekians as well as Cerealians.. However, this took a turn when Granola learned that Bardock, Goku’s father, had protected him and Monaito from Freeza’s army. Now that he knew the truth, that he had been manipulated by Heata’s hitmen to finish off these two warriors, an expected fight was coming.

But, all seemed lost for this new group of allies now that Elec had asked the Dragon Balls for Gas to become the strongest warrior in the universe.. A few scenes later, he shows off his devastating new form by destroying Granola’s ship and then piercing it with a spear created with his energy, he gave him an ultimatum: With me as Heata’s military force, we don’t need you.

Goku’s feelings towards Vegeta

Granola was up to that point the most powerful villain that both Goku and Vegeta had faced in Dragon Ball super and in the blink of an eye, he was reduced to dust.. But, neither of the two saiyan warriors was going to be defeated so easily, for this reason Goku decides to offer one of his hermit seeds to Vegeta, these can restore his strength as they did in their battles against Cell, Freeza or Dr. Gero.

For the first time, Goku decides to protect Vegeta trusting that his Megainstinto (or Ultra Ego) will be enough to stop Gas.. Although, he obviously couldn’t shut out his humor by telling him: Reuse your transformation with that scary face and give Gas a beating. Vegeta’s face turns into that of someone who has received a half compliment.

Do youIt will be that Goku has finally recognized that Vegeta is a worthy warrior?

This was not the last interesting moment during this chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Even though Vegeta could have used the hermit’s seeds to heal himself and face Gas with equal opportunities, his pride of the king of the saiyan Vegeta dictates him to do the right thing and in a gesture of kindness and empathy, he hands the hermit seed to Granola, saving his life.

And with his last words in chapter 78 of Dragon Ball Super 78 he emboldens the cerealiano: ¿¡¿do you think I can do something so cowardly ?! They are your enemies !!, right ?! Then finish this with your bare hands!!! The next chapter may be full of excitement with a battle between Granola, Vegeta and this devastating new form of Gas..

Who is Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super?

Vegeta IV (ベ ジ ー タ 四 世), recognized as Prince Vegeta (ベ ジ ー タ 王子) is the co-star of Dragon Ball Super. He is the eldest son of King Vegeta III, as well as the youngest prince of the Saiyan race and one of the few survivors after the Saiyan genocide of the planet Vegeta of Universe 7, at the hands of Freeza. During his first encounter with Goku he acted as his antagonist and destroyer.

In Dragon Ball Z, shortly after his confrontation with Kakarrot, he decides to rebel against the Empire of Frieza, becoming a key ally for the Z Warriors. From the beginning he becomes a great force against the powerful villains who seek to destroy the Earth, your new home.

At Dragon Ball Super Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc, Vegeta demonstrates his biggest change, saving a Namekian boy from being killed by Molo. For the first time, he explicitly says that he regrets all the harm he did to an alien race like Sayan and wishes to redeem himself for his actions, thus demonstrating a change never seen before.

In fact, In the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, he has saved Granola, Monaito and promises to be one of the saviors of the planet Cereal from the hands of Heata’s hitmen.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

