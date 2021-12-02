It is not surprising that there are many changes between the original design and the end that we see on the scene, however it is always interesting to see the changes that have such iconic franchises as Dragon Ball Z. For example, Beerus got his inspiration from a cat that Akira Toriyama met. But, it is not the only case … In fact, we could have had a slightly different Goku.

According to the Dragon Ball Z community of Reddit, there was a contest in chapter 163 of the manga to change Goku’s clothes. This would have been his final adult design, with a few slight changes we’ve never seen (until now).

According to the call for the contest, the selected version of our powerful Saiyan would appear in chapter 173 (which never happened). In this new design of adult Goku from Dragon Ball Z there are some slight, but important changes. The first thing that catches the eye of his fans is the use of two different fabrics for his clothes, a dark orange that surrounds part of his emblem. (Now a hexagon instead of a circle).

But, This is not the only outstanding detail, as a fan of Dragon Ball Z reddit points out, his clothes look more sporty. Probably this last change is due to a modification in the type of fabric that this Goku uniform would have in his adult stage.

Finally, we cannot leave behind the change of footwear that our beloved protagonist has. In this case, he left behind the famous boots that he wore for much of his life for more comfortable footwear, perhaps a pair of trainers.. Finally, Goku decided that his feet deserve a little break between so brutal fight and fight. Anyway, we hope to soon see this design in a video game or spin-off, surely their fans will appreciate.

Hopefully, we might see designs this interesting.

Meanwhile, in the current Dragon Ball Super arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

Who is Goku from Dragon Ball Z?

Son Goku (孫 そ ん 悟 ご 空 く う), better known as Goku in Latin America, is the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball manga and anime created by Akira Toriyama. His birth name was Kakarrot, before he was sent to Earth to escape alive from the destruction of his original planet. He is one of the few of his race who managed to survive the total destruction of Planet Vegeta of Universe 7, he is the second son of Bardock and Gine, Raditz’s younger brother; On Earth, he was the adopted grandson of Son Gohan, with whom he shared much of his life.

Upon arrival to Earth, it was a pretty aggressive child who fought until his adoptive grandfather. However, falling into a ravine, received a brutal blow that altered his way of being, memories and character, making him his kindest, kindest and most pure-hearted child.

In spite of everything, his past will haunt him, as Freeza will go to end the genocide that began on Planet Vegeta to get rid of him.. But, as we see in Dragon Ball Z, these efforts of the villain will be in vain, as Goku will become the most powerful warrior in his universe and leader of the Z Warriors, as well as the greatest defender of Earth and Universe 7, achieving keep them safe from destruction countless times, despite not considering himself a hero or savior.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist.. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t return to the side of evil.