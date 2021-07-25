Goku and Vegeta narrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Since last month we were told that Mario Castañeda and René García, the Latin American voices of Goku and Vegeta respectively, they would be adding to the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a special section known as ‘The Z Games’. Well, over here you can hear both actors narrate the highlights of their opening ceremony.

As more days of the Olympic Games, new chapters of ‘The Z Games’. Although both actors said they couldn’t exactly play their respective characters due to legal issues, it seems they did get away with it in the end.

The opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 it was chock full of video game music, something the fans definitely appreciated. If any of these songs caught your attention, then here we leave you a complete list with all those presented at the ceremony.

Via: Aztec Sports

