Tesla has been caught red-handed. The popular electric car brand has been hunted on the popular Nürbring track by conducting a series of tests with a very radical Tesla Model S. The photographed vehicle has a special configuration that reveals the intentions of the North American company. Set a new record.

The denomination Plaid

is synonymous with radicality and high performance in the Tesla Model S range. About a few weeks ago Elon Musk, the top leader and visible head of the popular electric car brand, threw a jug of cold water on his followers. It was officially confirmed that the development of the Tesla Model S Plaid + has been canceled.

Musk himself went a step further by stating that “the Tesla Model S Plaid was good enough” and there was no need to give that model a twist in terms of performance. Now, shortly after these events occurred, Tesla and the Model S make news again. The reason? An enigmatic sighting.

Tesla has returned to the Nürburgring with a very radical Model S

Is Tesla looking to set a new record at the Nurburgring?



Tesla has returned to the Nürburgring track. The truth is that, in the past, every time the brand has been seen on the German circuit it has generated a lot of interest. And not just because of the vehicles it has tested on the track. Also due to the final intentions of the tests that take place there. However, on this occasion, everything possible has been done to make his visit to the Nürburgring go as unnoticed as possible.

A small group of Tesla engineers, a pilot and a single test vehicle, decided to take on the “Green Hell.” The Tesla Model S used for testing does not feature camouflage. Now, thanks to the inquiries of our spy photographers, we can draw several conclusions from these days that have been carried out at the Nürburgring.

Despite the distance with which the snapshots that illustrate this article were taken, the roll cage that has been installed. In addition, and equally relevant, the test model wears a few high performance tires signed by Michelin.

Tesla is determined to set a new record at the Nürburgring

Plaid, the most radical and exclusive version of the Tesla Model S



At this point, a decisive question should be asked. What is Tesla testing?

Taking into account, as we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, that the Model S Plaid + has been canceled, the most logical thing is that the American firm seeks to establish a new record at the Nürburgring. Something that, materialize, we will have news in not long.

After the cancellation of the Model S Plaid +, the version that crowns the range of the electric luxury saloon is the Plaid. In the Tesla configurator in Spain the Model S Plaid is available from € 129,990. It has a range of 637 kilometers and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds. It is powered by three engines that develop a combined power of 1,020 hp. It will reach the Spanish market in the first half of 2021.