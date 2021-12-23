Gohan regains a classic power in Super Hero

During the most recent trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we saw a lot of emphasis on Gohan. While some people are concerned about the fate of this character, Others are excited for the return of a transformation that Goku’s son hasn’t used in decades.

As you may recall, during his battle against Buu, Gohan gained the power of the Great Kai. Leaving aside the transformation of the Super Saiyan. But nevertheless, The new trailer for the film shows us the son of Goku using the classic power of this race.

In the manga of Dragon ball superIt is clear that Gohan is stronger in his version of Ultra or Mystic. But nevertheless, in anime things are different, since not even with this power have we seen a great victory. In this way, this is expected to change when a new version of the Red Ribbon Army presents a new danger to the Z Warriors.

Via: Dragon Ball