2022 will be the year in which autonomous vehicles will begin to circulate on Spanish streets on a regular basis. Goggo and Glovo take the initiative.

The company Goggo network, founded by the entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky, the founder of Jazztel, and by Yasmina Fage, presented today, in collaboration with Glovo, a autonomous delivery robot and an autonomous food truck that will circulate in Madrid from January.

As Business Insider explains, that has attended the presentation this morning in the Salamanca district, the Madrid City Council approved a few days ago the new regulations that will allow theto the circulation of autonomous vehicles in the city.

Goggo has partnered with the Spanish home delivery company, Glovo, to launch the first autonomous delivery robots in Madrid.

In a first phase, these delivery robots will be deployed in the Salamanca neighborhood next January, and they will only circulate on pedestrian paths. If all goes well, they will expand their delivery area.

Customers will not notice any change in the experience: you can complete your order with Glovo and track the shipment from the app.

They will receive a notice when the autonomous robot arrives at their home or business, and they will have to pick up the package with a unique password or by bringing their mobile closer to open the robot’s compartment.

Goggo Cart, meanwhile, it will be the first autonomous food truck to circulate in Europe.

East food truck It will move through different streets of the city, without the need for a driver.

Passersby can order food using the touch screen or an app, and the robot will serve it to them through a window. The customer can pay by mobile phone or card contactless.

When Goggo cart run out of food It will automatically go to local restaurants to restock you. If it runs out of battery, it will drive to the charging station and automatically recharge.

Other companies such as JustEat, Foodora or Amazon itself are also developing autonomous delivery robots, which already deliver in some countries.

It seems that 2022 is going to be the year that autonomous vehicles are going to become a daily reality of the urban landscape.