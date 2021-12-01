GOG, CD Projekt Red’s digital store, will apply several changes after seeing millions in losses in recent months.

In the last fiscal quarter of GOG, the digital store of CD Projekt Red, presented huge losses so the company announces an important change to reverse the situation.

In a meeting with investors, Piotr Nielubowicz, CFO of CD Projekt Red, stated about GOG that “Their performance is challenging, and we have recently taken steps to improve their financial situation.” Last quarter, the digital store posted losses of approximately $ 1.14 million, and they have a total of $ 2.21 million in losses so far this fiscal year.

The changes you will make CD Projekt Red were not detailed in depth, although Pyotr said “We have decided that GOG should focus more on its core business, which means offering a selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the structure of the team ”. Some developers working on online solutions for GOG, will be transferred, while the platform will be detached from GWENT, the card game of CDPR in the universe of The witcher. Interestingly, in 2017 the store presented it as “The most important project of 2017 in the GOG.com segment”.

GOG: a platform focused on the preservation of classics

GOG (Good Old Games) was founded in 2008 as the ideal platform to bring together those classic video games that, for some reason, were abandoned by their creators, and that right now would be impossible to get and even run on a modern operating system without showing multiple compatibility problems. Over the years, it also presented itself as a DRM-free store: a series of intellectual property rights that prohibit performing various actions, such as copying or sharing the file, for example.

Over the years, GOG It also became an interesting video game store to acquire current titles, but especially those that correspond to CDPR, because it offers discounts and exclusive benefits to all its buyers.

