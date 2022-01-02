The Epic Games Store, It has brought several surprises for its users in recent weeks, consenting and giving a lot of gifts to all its fans, but don’t worry, that has not been all that it will give us, since it has interesting plans and some more things that it wants to give us .

This is because the end of the free games has not yet come, that is, the gifts of Kings DayRight? And he has not forgotten to give us a pleasant surprise, he will give us another game.

We mean that the Epic Games Store has returned to its weekly giveaway rhythm and plans to give us several days to get the Tomb Raider trilogy free, but that’s not all, since once that gift expires (January 6) you can get another free game.

That is, you will have from January 6 to 13, if you are a player with an account of the Epic Games Store to download Gods Will Fall, an RPG developed by Clever Beans that debuted on January 28, 2021, so it can be considered a recent release.

To be able to achieve it, first of all, You must wait until it is 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, on January 6. Then you just have to follow these simple instructions:

Click here to go to the God Will Fall page on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

This is an action RPG for PC in which you will have to fight against gods who have a cruel rule over humanity, traveling through a world full of dangers and disgusting creatures against which you will have to fight.

“Experience the ordeals of a group of intrepid warriors in their desperate cause to end the cruel rule of the gods over mankind. After having suffered the brutality of the reign of the gods for so long, every man and woman who can wield a sword must join your clan of 8 Celtic survivors and rise up to face the legions of terrible beasts and minions that inhabit each one of the infernal kingdoms of the gods ”, says the official description of Gods Will Fall. “With every decision you make, a personal story is born. Rise to victory and see how legends are born. Fail and watch lives turn to dust. “