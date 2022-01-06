Epic Games Store has not stopped spreading joys during the Christmas holidays by giving away a good handful of video games. Now he has returned to his old ways with his usual promotion of every week, so that during the next seven days you can free download Gods Will Fall from here.

In this action adventure humanity is subjected to the dominion of the gods. Their cruelty and the suffering they cause causes the population to be forced to serve them blindly or else they will suffer a slow and most ruthless death. It is then that a brave group of warriors will dare to challenge them to end their macabre reign.

Each of the places where the gods and their minions live will be more dangerous and more deadly than the previous ones, although the different characters will wield their own types of weapons with a combat system that will be easy to learn but difficult to master.

Once you exchange Gods Will Fall It will become yours forever, although for this you have to before january 13. From that day on, Galactic Civilizations III will be the next title that will follow the same example and will become available for free.