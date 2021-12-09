New opportunity to increase your collection of video games from Epic Games Store, because during the next seven days you will be able to download a couple of titles for free that will become yours forever when you add them to the account.

To do this you just have to click here to get Godfall Challenger Edition and on this other link to enjoy Prison Architect. Next week the Epic Games virtual store will start its christmas promotion In which it will offer one game a day for free, but it will take until then to find out which one it will be.

Godfall Challenger Edition

This special edition of Godfall its main campaign does not count, but what it does include are the game modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Tower of Ascended Trials for you to try a good preview of this looter-slasher action RPG in which you will control knights equipped with legendary armor called Valorplates.

Prison Architect

In this installment of the franchise, the objective has been modified so that this time you have to strive to design a prison from which no criminal can escape. A place where you can distribute the rooms as you want, although you must not lose sight of the inmates’ behavior in case they end up messing it up in some way.