God of War reveals its minimum and recommended PC requirements along with its specifications

Sony Santa Monica has released a trailer for God of war to shine all your PC specifications, platform that will arrive on January 14, 2022. Among all the details, highlights the true 4K resolution on compatible devices with unlocked frame rates for maximum performance. Players will be able to adjust their settings through a wide range of graphics settings and options including higher resolution shadows, improved reflections of screen space, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.

God of War will be compatible on PC with the power of artificial intelligence of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to increase frame rates and produce sharp, beautiful images on select Nvidia GPUs. In addition. the game will be compatible with DualShock 4, DualSense controllers, a wide range of gamepads, mouse and keyboard.

God of War requirements for PC

When it was more than two months before its launch, God of War was already a success on PC although the price of the title is much higher for computers. On PlayStation it is more affordable to obtain, as it is part of PlayStation Hits and can be obtained, depending on the offers, for between € 9.99 and € 19.99, as opposed to € 49.99 of the future version on PC. On the other hand, God of War is also part of the PS Plus Collection, the compilation of PS5 video games that can be played for free in the Next-Gen as long as we have our PlayStation Plus subscription active.

What is clear is that God of War will look better than ever before on PC after revealing these powerful specifications for high-end computers. Will you play as Kratos on your computer?