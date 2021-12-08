2022 is going to start in style for all those who prefer to play on PC thanks to the launch of games like God of War. The impressive and award-winning work of Santa Mónica Studio will be one of the biggest hits that we will witness next year and the best proof of it is his new trailer.

In this new advance, which is accompanied by some most brutal gameplay sequences, we can see some of the most important features of this new version. So we can see that Kratos’ latest adventure will look better than ever with all kinds of visual improvements.

In this way it has been confirmed that the resolution will hit 4K with fps unlocked, the shadows and lighting will be even more realistic, as well as the reflections that will accompany the action at all times. In addition, Nvidia will take advantage of its DLSS technology and it will also have support for the PS4 DualShock 4, the PS5 DualSense and other controllers, although it will also be possible to play with a keyboard and mouse for those who prefer it.

Among other details, it has been confirmed that the image can be viewed on ultra-wide monitors and all the minimum and recommended requirements, along with other requirements to get the most out of this version. Here you have the complete table:

pulled apart

Minimum requirements

Recommended Requirements

Requirements High

Performance Requirements

Ultra Requirements

Resolution and FPS

720p / 30 fps

1080p / 30 fps

1080p / 60 fps

1440p / 60fps

4K / 60fps

Graphics

Low

Original

Original

High

Ultra

OS

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Processor

i5-2500k 3.3 GHz or Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

i5-6600k 3.5 GHz or Ryzen 5 2400 3.6 GHz

i7-4770k 3.5 GHz or Ryzen 7 2700 3.2 GHz

i7-7700k 4.2 GHz or Ryzen 7 3700 3.6 GHz

i9-9900k 3.6 GHz or Ryzen 9 3950X 3.5 GHz

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

8 GB

16 GB

16 GB

Graphic card

Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB)

Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB)

Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB)

Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB)

Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB)

HDD

70 GB (SSD recommended)

70 GB SSD

70 GB SSD

70 GB SSD

70 GB SSD

For all this there is no doubt that God of war will be one of the most essential games for PC that we will see in 2022 when it goes on sale on January 14 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.