Kratos and Atreus will have to face the end of Norse mythology.

The best game of 2018 was God of War, this being a title that took the iconic Kratos to Norse mythology on his way to Jotunheim, the kingdom of the Ice Giants, in order to spread the ashes of his deceased wife, this being a journey he shared with his son Atreus .

Without going too much into the realm of spoilers, it must be said that the events of the game triggered the Ragnarok, this being an event that supposes the fall of Asgard and the other eight kingdoms, as well as the end of the Gods. Y this will be just the fate that father and son will have to face if they want to survive.

Under this premise, it must be said that in the past it was announced God of war ragnarok, a title that will continue these same events and was originally announced for 2021. However, a few days after the end of the year, it is clear that the title of Santa Monica Studios will not arrive in the next few days, since in the PlayStation Showcase 2022 was confirmed to be its release year.

The month of September would be chosen for the launch of God of War Ragnarok

It should be noted that neither Sony nor Santa Monica Studios have even specified the game’s release month, so there are many fans who are waiting to learn more about it. Nevertheless, It may have been the PlayStation itself that inadvertently leaked the release date.

This information comes to us from the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which would have found the God of War Ragnarok release date in the PlayStation database, this being a data of which They already warn that it could be a placeholder or an orientation date. Be that as it may, according to what they comment on the account, the launch date would be next September 30, 2022. You can see the tweet in question below:

🚨 According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

It has to be said that the date in a way surprises, as many expected a release in April, thus coinciding with that of the original title released on PS4. However, if we take into account that at the beginning of the year Sony will launch Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, the normal thing is there is some space between the launches.

However, do not forget that this is not confirmed, so you have to take this information with tweezers until someone responsible makes a pronouncement about it.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe