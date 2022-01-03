God of War Ragnarok has already received its first ranking

We are still not one hundred percent sure when is what God of war ragnarok will be hitting the market, and although a supposed release date has already come to light, it is still not official. Interestingly, this game has now received its first rating, which normally happens when a title is near its debut, but we want to believe that this time it was the exception.

Happens that God of war ragnarok was already classified in Saudi Arabia, where it was awarded a rating of “Suitable for over 18s”.

God of War Ragnarök …

… حصلت على تصنيف مناسب لعمر 18 فما فوق

خلك واعي ، وتأكد من وجود التصنيف العمري الهيئة العامة للإعلام # المرئي_والمسموع# تصنيف_الألعاب pic.twitter.com/zwfEdkECUG – التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@VGAR_SA) December 29, 2021

As I said before, games are usually classified when they are a couple of months or weeks away from their launch, so it is striking that God of war ragnarok received a rating so prematurely. I repeat, we still do not have a specific release date, but due to the lineup of PlayStation By 2022, it’s hard to believe that it will arrive in the first half of the year.

Editor’s note: God of War games typically debut between March and April, but now with all this pandemic stuff, there’s a chance the Ragnarok release is going to slip out of this window. Hopefully there will be no more delays.

Via: Twitter