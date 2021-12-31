It may indicate that Kratos’ new adventure is closer than expected.

God of War Ragnarok aims to be one of the star releases within the exclusive games for PlayStation consoles, it does not yet have a specific release date for 2022, but the latest rumors may have narrowed that launch window. God of War Ragnarok has already received an age rating, which may give rise to the veracity of previous leaks.

Specifically, has been classified in Saudi Arabia, by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media of the country. Beyond confirming that it is a video game for over 18 years, this classification does not reveal much about the game, doesn’t even specify a possible release date. It is simply interesting that the first age classification has already come to light, because it is usually one of the steps next to the launch of the game, which could indicate that God of War Ragnarok is closer than one might believe.

God of War Ragnarök …

… حصلت على تصنيف مناسب لعمر 18 فما فوق

خلك واعي ، وتأكد من وجود التصنيف العمري الهيئة العامة للإعلام # المرئيوالمسموع# تصنيفالألعاب pic.twitter.com/zwfEdkECUG – التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@VGAR_SA) December 29, 2021

A job offer anticipates the remake of a great RPG saga for PS5

According to a recent leak from the PlayStation Network’s own database, God of War would go on sale next September 30, 2022, so it is not surprising to see such an early age rating. It would be only 9 months of margin. At the moment, this date is not confirmed, but seeing how congested the first half of the year is and that later, at the end of the year, many launches also accumulate, September, around summer, seems like a good date for the second and final installment of Kratos’ Norse saga. We will have to be attentive to any news from PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio in the coming months

