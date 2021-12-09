God Of War Presents Its Requirements And Details In A New Trailer For PC

Nobody could imagine that Kratos in God of War was going to reach PC at some point; But the exclusive Playstation saga will finally fall into the hands of computer users on January 14, 2022.

God of war gave details of what it will be able to achieve in the most powerful PCs today. With improved reflections, high resolution shadows, native 4K and a high frame rate. Those with the latest NVIDIA boards will be able to experience Kratos’ adventure with NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex.

Kratos has left his revenge on the Olympian gods behind and now lives as a man in the realms of the Norse gods and monsters. In this cruel and unforgiving world you must fight to survive … and teach your son to do it too.

The version of God of war On PC it will arrive on January 14 on the Epic Games Store and Steam.

