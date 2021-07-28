GobiernoEspía Peña spent 6 billion on espionage!

, among the 10 countries that purchased the Pegasus Spywere software; Enrique Peña Nieto’s government paid 6 billion for the installation of spyware on devices.

A worldwide investigation revealed that the government of 10 countries paid for spyware Pegasus Spywere. In total, 50 thousand monitored devices were identified, of which 18 thousand are located in Mexico.

Now, we know that the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, some federal agencies and also state governments paid almost 6 billion pesos to companies linked to spyware Pegasus, developed by the Israeli company NSO Group.

In the conference “Mañanera”, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Mexico, UIF, reported that the Government of Peña through the PGR paid a contract of 32 million dollars for the phone spy software in 2014, when Tomás Zerón was director of the Criminal Investigation Agency.

The international research Pegasus Project revealed that the devices infected with the software were not spying on criminals but on journalists, activists, human rights defenders and politicians. Among them, at least 50 relatives and people close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were Pegasus software targets between 2016 and 2017.

“It should be noted that It is not only about incongruous amounts, but also that these accounts operate with federal government concentrator accounts with much higher amounts, which implies or at least presumes the existence of acts of corruption to sell them at a premium to the Government of the Republic from 2012 to 2018, is say during the administrations of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto “, said Santiago Nieto Castillo, head of the UIF.

Santiago Nieto affirmed that the agencies that contracted with companies related to Pegasus were: PGR, SSP Decentralized and Prevention Body, the Government of Veracruz (during Duarte’s administration), Segob Decentralized Administrative Body, the Ministry of the Navy, the Mayor’s Office and the Ministry of Finance of Chiapas.

Likewise, the Police Training Institute, Executive Secretariat of the System, the Government of the State of Mexico, National Water Commission and Banobras SNC FID 2003 Disaster Fund. The head of the FIU said that This information will be presented to the Attorney General’s Office and to the SAT to identify possible tax evasion.