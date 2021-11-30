Goal: Zuckerberg appears to be unable to incorporate Giphy into his social media conglomerate

The company formerly known as Facebook, Goal, had announced in May 2020 that it was going to incorporate into its social media conglomerate Giphy, an online database that allows users to search and share animated GIFs. This acquisition for 400 million dollars seems that it will not reach its purpose, since the UK regulatory body could block that action.

According to him Financial times, the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (CMA for its acronym in English) “is determined” to reverse the operation and avoid the union between Meta and Giphy. If this occurs, it would be the first time that this entity has resolved an agreement related to the Big Tech, as it has never tried to intervene in a completed technology alliance before. Although they did not announce a date for the announcement of this blockade, the CMA You have until December 1 to report your decision.

In June last year, British regulators had launched an investigation into this incorporation and, a few months ago, concluded that the union of Meta and Giphy it would negatively impact competition on social networks. This left the option of CMA “could require Facebook to cancel the deal and sell Giphy in its entirety“.

What could harm other social networks the most was that Goal prevent or limit the access of other platforms to the gifs of Giphy or even require applications like TikTok or Snapchat give more data to be able to access them. This would imply a significant increase in the market power of Goal. The analysis of the CMA said that the platforms of the social media conglomerate (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) represent more than 70% of the time that people spend on social networks and 80% of all Internet users access them at least once a month .

Another detail that highlighted the CMA it relates to the online advertising market. Before Giphy will join Goal, the GIF platform was an alternative for various companies to display ads on the web. Nevertheless, Goal canceled the paid advertising partnerships of Giphy after the deal, meaning a significant source of potential competition was lost.

Faced with this research and data, Goal responded to the incriminations and accused the UK regulatory body of getting involved in issues of “extraterritorial scope”, since both Goal What Giphy They are US companies. In addition, for not complying with certain instructions during the investigation, the CMA denounced Goal for “serious breach” and fined the company 50.5 million pounds last October.

With all this, Goal Will it continue to grow or will this be the first of many suits in the wheel?

Share it with whoever you want