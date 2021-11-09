The company Goal it would plan to open physical stores to promote and display its products and bring the virtual world closer to its users. Find out the details in this note!

Goal, The company of Mark Zuckerberg formerly known as Facebook, plans to open physical stores to showcase its new hardware products and, as they are, delve into the metaverse and show your users the full experience. Some of the devices that would be available are virtual reality helmets or augmented reality glasses, which will serve to access an immersive experience to the virtual world and in 3D that the company has in mind.

It seems ironic that while Goal wants to introduce us to a virtual world, one of its first steps is to generate physical premises. According The New York Times, the construction of the stores was in discussion since last year, before the official change of the name of the company. However, nothing is confirmed yet as the project is in full development.

The social media conglomerate would also showcase products powered by Reality Labs so that people can test them. Precisely, this division is in charge of researching, developing and promoting virtual reality and augmented reality with Oculus devices. The New York Times adds that the first of these stores would be located in Burlingame, California, since there Goal has an office for employees of Reality Labs. If they really do get made and work, the company plans to expand several around the world.

In addition, the reason for creating these places would be to “awaken curiosity” and “closeness” to the products. Goal, provide a space for users to have a “judgment-free experience” and make the world “more open and connected”.

While the company is best known for its social media, it has several hardware devices. Some of these might be available in those stores: virtual reality headsets Oculus Quest, the Ray-Ban Stories or Portal devices, which have a smart screen that allows you to use the social networks of Goal, make video calls and more.

The metaverseWithout a doubt, it is one of the most enormous and ambitious the company has ever done. Goal will invest in this project around 10 billion dollars, more than what it spent on buying WhatsApp and Instagram together.

Goal I would not be the first to have physical stores, Amazon and Google they also have them. So it seems that the future is virtual, but to get there you will first have to attract attention, generate a presence in the real world and demonstrate what virtuality can bring.

