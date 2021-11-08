In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Beyond 4K, there are things that enhance the TV viewing experience. The panel is one of them, especially if we talk about OLED or QLED models like the one that is discounted in price on Amazon .

For some years now, the price of televisions of all kinds has been dropping a lot, or almost. While it is true that the 4K models are already at very affordable prices, the same is not the case with the models that beyond the resolution offer premium details.

We are talking, of course, about OLED and QLED televisions, twin brothers in many respects, although the latter do already see some quite ambitious offers. Now, without going any further, you can buy a Samsung QLED TV on sale for only 525 euros, much cheaper than usual on the occasion of the month of Black Friday, which has already started many discounts.



This 43-inch TV has a QLED panel, one of the best in the sector, with whites at the level of OLEDs, although with a much cheaper price.

They are nothing more and nothing less than 240 euros discount, which is said soon but that puts a television that will give a leap in quality to your experience when it comes to watching series and movies, as well as sports and other events.

The Quantum Dot panel makes it possible to represent colors in a much more realistic way, especially one of them: black. Usually this color is imitated in LCD panels, but in this case it is represented faithfully because the pixels are turned off.

This allows the display of black to improve, but also that of the other colors by simple contrast, something similar to what happens with OLED screens.

There are more QLED TVs that can be considered cheap, although there are not too many. In this case Amazon’s offer on the Samsung 43Q60A is noteworthy because it is also a recent model, from 2021, which incorporates quite important technologies and a better image processor than previous generations.

Beyond everything that has to do with its image quality, it has a key detail: it uses Alexa as a virtual assistant, so you can use voice commands to search for series, for playback or modify the volume, among other things.