A few days ago we announced the start of the third phase of deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, a highly anticipated update especially due to its high number of corrections, but that unfortunately will not be available to everyone.

Likewise, our colleagues from XIAOMIUI, who have published a small list of devices still very present in the Xiaomi community, that will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, nor probably MIUI 13.

These Xiaomi will be left without receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

As we said, several Xiaomi devices will be left without receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and therefore without enjoying news such as liquid storage or atomic memory, two improvements focused on improving performance and fluidity.

Among these devices we find, unfortunately, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. In addition, it will not reach some members of the Xiaomi CC9 Series, so the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite You could also miss out on receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

Nothing new if we take into account the age of these devices. We already know that Xiaomi’s policy, for terminals prior to Xiaomi 11T, only guarantees two years of continuous updates.

Source | XIAOMIUI