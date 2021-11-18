Thus, GDP represents an aggregate amount of money, which tells us little when we want to compare between units of different dimensions. For this reason we turn to GDP per capita. In other words, if the added product is a cake, how much would each of them have on average? Many times that approach leads us to try to maximize the cake first and then slice it, but that doesn’t always work. Economic growth is not always reflected in better living conditions for the inhabitants of a country and, of course, the effect is not automatic.

Working with averages makes us assume equality, which is far from the reality in any country and, of course, in Mexico. But to make decisions we require goals, which today can go beyond just increasing GDP.

Today the data and indicators available allow us to do it differently; They allow us to know what are the weaknesses of the states to design proposals that truly seek to maximize the well-being of the people, which is what we are looking for. That, I want to think, is the end of those who work in the fields of economics and public administration.

In this context, this week the Social Progress Index 2015-2020 . The index is made up of three dimensions that encompass different definitions and measures of well-being: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Well-being, and Opportunities.

East Index gives us by state the dimensions in which each state of the Mexican Republic presents a strength or weakness and how it compares in the national ranking. In this study it is found that economic growth is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for social progress. The 2020 economic downturn is accompanied by a reduction in the Social Progress Index (IPS) score for 21 states. That is why it works as a complementary measure.

However, it is not enough to focus on wealth. We see entities such as Sinaloa and Yucatán, in which despite the fact that their levels of GDP per capita occupy places 15 and 16 at the national level, both entities are among the six states with the highest social progress score. Or entities such as Mexico City, which despite being the one with the highest economic activity, fell three positions in the last year and that advantage in terms of GDP per capita is not being reflected in better living conditions for its population.

Thus, Mexico has multidimensional diagnoses, such as the measurement of the CONEVAL or the IPS, as well as very detailed information by state, such as the National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure (ENIGH). We have the tools to identify the factors to improve to influence how people live in our country. Likewise, we can observe wealth multiplying entities such as Sinaloa and Yucatán to resume what they are doing well.

Each country, each state, each municipality has particular challenges and therefore their goals cannot be the same. In the IPS released this week, the data is disaggregated by state; there is still a long way to go to further disaggregate this dimension. For now, it is necessary to take this type of data and transform it into actions, to ensure that Mexican men and women live well.