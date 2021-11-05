By Alfredo Galarza

LIMA, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to Peru’s Amazon rainforest were released after hatching from eggs hatched on artificial beaches as part of a conservation project.

River turtles are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and for many years have been euthanized for human consumption or kept as pets.

“The importance lies in the conservation of the species in the area because it has been predated for a long time,” said Sabrina Pipa, a biologist who works to protect freshwater turtles.

“The main objective is the repopulation for the conservation of the species,” added the scientist.

The turtles, with brown or olive shells, bear the scientific name of Podocnemis unifilis, but the Peruvians call them taricayas. They have yellow spots and black scales and the babies are only a couple of centimeters tall.

Peru has the second largest portion of the Amazon rainforest after its neighbor Brazil.

Scientists agree that conserving the Amazon rainforest is vital to avoid catastrophic climate change due to its ability to absorb greenhouse gases.

But over the past two decades, more than 19,700 square kilometers of the Peruvian Amazon have been destroyed.

Pipa said the Taricaya Project started in 2019 and had protected around 6,000 river turtles, in addition to those conserved this year.

People gathered Thursday in the jungle city of Iquitos to watch baby turtles slide down a river beach into the river.

"Go! Go be happy!" Shouted a spectator.