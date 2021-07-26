Gmail email accounts are one of the most useful accounts that exist on the internet. This works as a link between all Google functions such as classroom, Calendar, Chrome. On the other hand, it is the email account with more registered users.

What is a Gmail email account for?

A Gmail account allows us to send emails to our acquaintances, companies or classmates. These may have attachments up to 20mb such as Word documents, photos and PDF documents.

In addition, this account works as your online identity. East is usually a requirement for registration on the different platforms of internet like paypal, Facebook and YouTube.

With this email, you will have the option to save a backup of your contacts, phone applications and browser bookmarks in your Google account. This allows you to use the same information simultaneously.

Learn to use all the functions of your Gmail email

The Gmail platform lacks an in-depth tutorial for the different applications to be used in it, for this reason we mention the most important ones below.

Create a group

For this we will use the Google Contacts platform. In this platform as soon as we enter we will find all the contacts that we have throughout our devices. Among them, the emails that we have used recently.

Once there we will create a new label, by clicking on the corresponding option in the list on the left of the screen. We will save the label that will be displayed at the top of the list.

Now we must click on the box displayed to the left of the contacts that we want to add to the group. Next, we will select the “manage labels” button that appears as an arrow pointing to the right.

This is located on the list, we will select the labels that we want to associate with this contact, then we select apply and ready.

Send emails

To do this we must click on the button “+ write”That appears on the left side at the top of the screen. A small window will open where we can place the recipient clicking on “stop”.

Then we will put the subject of the email and proceed to write. In the lower bar there are different options to attach emails or change the font style used. We can even place a custom signature.

This is easily done using the Google “contacts” page that we mentioned earlier. In it, similar to the compose button in Gmail, you will find a button that says “+ Create Contact”.

Once there we will begin to write all the relevant data to the person in question. It should be noted that we can do the same from the phone with the default app for Android devices and synchronize it with our Gmail mail.

Organize your inbox

The inbox is divided into 3 tabs “Main, Social and Promotions”. If we want move a conversation from one tab to another We must mark said message by clicking on the box to the left of it.

Once the message is selected, the menu at the top will be activated where we can move the conversation, add tags, archive it or mark it as spam.

Tag and filter content

Once the tag is added as we mentioned above, we can start filtering the messages of that label. For this we will use the search bar at the top.

In it we can filter emails by name, recipient or issuer writing in it your email address. In addition, we can click on “show search options” to filter the messages by date range or by emails with attachments.

Policies that Gmail uses for its users that you should know

Since your email account constitutes an important part of your identity on the internet, we must bear in mind what policies could entail severe penalties or account deletion.

Using multiple accounts

There are limitations to the amount of data that we can store in the free version of the Gmail applications. These can be sanctions that third parties may apply about our email address (as a temporary block).

In this sense, Google has condemned the use of multiple accounts to evade these limitations. Being discovered using by third party complaints or internal investigation could result in Gmail account ban.

Identity fraud

Google absolutely condemns the attempts of users to obtain bank details of their recipients. In addition, theft of identity and theft of email or financial accounts can lead not only to the deletion of the account, but also legal consequences.

Spam and bulk mail

If we send emails to a group of people at the same time and some or several of them qualify it as spam, we run the risk that the Google algorithm will classify our future emails as “spam”.

Account inactivity

If we do not access our account at least 1 time every 2 years we can lose all messages that were in it. For this reason, the email account must be used actively.