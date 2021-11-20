Reuters-. A senior executive of the automaker General Motors (GM) on Friday expressed concern about the future of renewable energy use in Mexico, and said that without a clear legal basis for this, the company’s investment in the second largest economy in Latin America could be affected.

The comments of the president of GM in Mexico, Francisco Garza, occur just when there is a debate on a government proposal to give priority to the state electric company in the electricity market at the expense of private investors, particularly in renewable energy.

By participating in a financial event in Mexico City, Garza said it was important for Mexico to forge the conditions to make the investment in renewable energy, with which the company itself was committed.

“Unfortunately if the conditions do not exist, Mexico is no longer going to be a destination for investment, because the conditions for us tolet us meet our goal of being zero emissions in the long term, ”said Garza.

“We are evaluating that if the conditions are not there, then that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico goes to the United States, Brazil, China, or Europe and Mexico ceases to be an important destination that has cost us many years from the commercial opening, “he added.

Garza did not make explicit reference to the Mexican government’s legal initiative on electricity, although other members of the panel in which he participated did.

GM, which has been a major investor in Mexico since the inception of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, earlier this year said it planned to allocate $ 1 billion to build electric vehicles in the northern state of Coahuila.

Following Garza’s comments, GM’s Communication Directorate in Mexico, Teresa Cid, told Reuters that “at no time is it threatening or threatening” to stop investing what has already been announced in the country. “GM has to fulfill its vision (to be zero emissions) and we have to follow that path. So that’s where the risk would be, ”he added.

