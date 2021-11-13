Gluten-free shortbread or brisée recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to quickly and easily make a gluten-free shortcrust dough to cook both sweet and savory cakes.

Gluten-free shortcrust is a recipe that can be used as base for the preparation of desserts and savory dishes. It has a hard and brittle texture, and is an excellent option for people with celiac disease who have to eliminate protein from the diet.

The recipe you will find below is very simple to make and not many ingredients are necessary not long to get a scrumptious result.

The first thing you have to know is that celiacs have to be very careful both with the consumption of gluten as such as with cross contaminations. Any trace of the nutrient could trigger an autoimmune reaction with severe symptoms. However, those with protein sensitivity may not be as strict when it comes to restriction.

Gluten-free shortcrust ingredients

To prepare an exquisite gluten-free shortcrust dough you will need the following ingredients:

220 grams of gluten-free flour.

90 grams of butter.

60 grams of sugar.

1 egg and one egg yolk to older.

1 pinch of salt.

Making gluten-free shortcrust dough at home is very simple.

Step by Step

Mix the gluten-free flour with the sugar and salt in a bowl. It is necessary to stir well so that all these ingredients are perfectly integrated. Cut the butter into cubes and add it to the previous container. Crack the egg and separate another yolk. Pour both elements into the bowl and work the dough with a wooden spatula. It is important to avoid over kneading. The objective is to achieve a uniform and well-linked result, but without going overboard. When you can form a ball, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest for an hour in the fridge. After this time, cover the countertop with a thin layer of flour and flatten the dough with your hands and with the help of a rolling pin. Line a round baking dish with parchment paper and place the dough just above it. Remove the excess with the help of a roller by rolling it over the upper part of the edges. Prick the surface of the dough with a fork and cover it with greaseproof paper. On top of it, place something with weight. A few dried legumes will do. This will ensure that the dough does not inflate. Put the dough in the oven for 10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius until golden.

Savory gluten-free shortcrust dough

The option that we have just shown you is to prepare a gluten-free shortcrust pastry with the aim of using it in the preparation of sweet dishes, such as tartlets.

Nevertheless, there is also the option to vary the ingredients to obtain a salty result with which you can make different options, such as vegetable cakes. These types of dishes are beneficial for health, since they provide a large amount of antioxidants.

It should be remembered that the inclusion of vegetables in the regular diet has been associated with a reduction in mortality from all causes, as claimed by one research published in the journal International Journal of Epidemiology. For this reason, it is essential to ensure the presence of these foods in the pattern.

To get an excellent salty gluten-free shortcrust dough you will only need the following ingredients:

220 grams of gluten-free flour.

10 grams of salt.

6 grams of sugar.

90 grams of butter.

1 egg and one egg yolk to older.

The process is exactly the same as in the previous case, only the proportions of the constituent foods vary. In this way, if you are able to prepare a sweet gluten-free shortage without problems, you will not have any problems with the salty version.

The variation between a sweet and a salty gluten-free shortcrust is minimal.

Who should opt for a gluten-free diet?

Not only people with celiac disease could benefit from a gluten-free diet. Nowadays, more and more people have developed a non-celiac sensitivity to protein, so including gluten in the regimen in large quantities can be counterproductive. In these cases, the most advisable thing is the suppression of this protein to facilitate digestive processes.

There are also certain evidences as some patients with inflammatory bowel diseases may experience a reduction in symptoms through the reduction of certain nutrients in the diet, among which is gluten.

This is not the case in all cases, so the individual answer will need to be tested, but it might be a good option. The administration of the protein should not be restricted under any circumstances or in people without pathologies.

In this case, if digestive discomfort is experienced, it may be best to first opt ​​for a probiotic. These compounds are capable of reducing problems such as constipation and diarrhea, according to a study published in Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology.

Make gluten-free shortcrust dough

As you have seen, making gluten-free shortcrust dough, both sweet and salty, is very simple. In a short time you will get an excellent base for the preparation of a multitude of different dishes. It is also suitable for all those with sensitivity to protein or celiac disease.

Now, remember that it is not appropriate to abuse flours in the diet. These ingredients have a significant impact on blood glucose levels, which can affect the functioning of the body in the medium term. It is okay if they appear from time to time, but they should not be the main source of carbohydrates in the pattern.

