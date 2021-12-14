The Villaverde mobility sandbox, a safe space but with human traffic, of public and private participation, is the territory of operations where Glovo and Goggo Network have laid the first stone so that delivery can be done through robots, putting in March the use of robots for food delivery at home.





On the one hand, a food truck without a driver, responsibility of Goggo Network. On the other hand, an autonomous delivery robot that will launch Glovo products, now in an experimental phase with the food of La Gran Familia Mediterránea, the delivery by chef Dani García. The food truck, for its part, will be loaded with products from the Mallorca restaurant chain, according to different media such as Five days or The country.

The initial intention is for Goggo’s food truck to cover two areas first. the first, that of the Four Towers, north of the Castellana, where Lunch and breakfast from Mallorca and La Gran Familia Mediterránea will be served. The other, in Las Rozas, which will work with the delivery of two local restaurants and a sushi offer managed by Carrefour.

Without driver and with a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour, Goggo will allow the consumer to know at all times the location of the food truck and the products available, selecting, paying and collecting without the intervention of any human. The pilot will start from Tuesday, December 14 in Las Rozas and its test phase in the Cuatro Torres will arrive in January.

Also in January it will land in the streets of the Salamanca district the first autonomous robot project to deliver food at home. Glovo will be the operator to launch it, along with Goggo and Delivers.AI, an autonomous robotic delivery company, which will launch three of these robots in early 2022.

With a maximum speed of eight kilometers per hour and circulating on the sidewalks, the first ‘steps’ of Glovo robots will go tutored by a person during the first month of the pilot to get customer impressions of the service.

The operation is exactly the same as the rider. Once Glovo receives the order, the robot goes autonomously to the supermarket designated by the company to deposit the order. Once with him on board, the robot heads to the customer’s building and once it arrives it will notify for its collection.

