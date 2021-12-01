Bentley responds to its customers with deeds rather than words. The British firm has presented a new customization option, which combines sportiness and elegance at the highest level forged in the exclusive Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline. A special finish available in all mechanical versions.

For customers, the response of a brand is essential in all areas. Silence for an answer without acting is not the best option, and if there are facts, even better. They know that very well at Bentley, where their customers are more demanding than at any other manufacturer and like to feel heard. The new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline It is the answer that many expected to stiff demands to increase the exclusivity of their sports models.

As if they were not enough, as can be seen in its benefits, finishes and prices, the customization division has just finished the Bentley Continental GT. A proposal that further increases the exclusivity of the two-door sports model, but also that of the elegant convertible of the Continental GT Convertible, and that come with special details painted in gloss black.

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline adds more elegance to the whole.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline

The Continental GT Mulliner Blackline is the real answer to an internal analysis that has determined that the ‘Blackline’ specification is one of the most demanded among customers of the Continental GT range, with no less than 38% of the orders. Specifically, the ‘Beluga Black’ metallic paint runs from the winged emblem on the bonnet, through the beveled edge of the radiator grille, the honeycomb meshes of the grills that occupy the lower part of the bumper, the thin frames of the Quad headlights, right down to the rear view mirror housings.

Also, the insert in the shape of a hockey stick that covers the lower part of the door panels and that ends in the fins with discreet ventilation gills. Even the brutal ones 22 inch alloy wheels that, however, the only chrome detail that sets the note of contrast is the stamp of the brand on the central cap. The manufacturer has announced that it is working on new rims, of the same diameter and finish, but with contrasting polished inserts.

Inside, the GT Mulliner Blackline is offered in the luxurious Mulliner typical finish, with the Leather-trimmed seats and rear quarter panels with special diamond padding and contrasting thread stitching, in a stitch pattern that always points to the center of the diamond. A sportier plus for some models that are offered with two powerful engines: 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 550 hp full power or extreme 6.0-liter W12, and also with two turbos, which reaches no less than 635 hp.