Globant, the Latin American unicorn, launches an investment fund to mitigate the misuse of technology

With 18 years of history, Globant is one of the most relevant companies in the Latin American tech industry: as one of the first unicorns in the region, its job could not be other than helping organizations to implement innovative technological solutions from a remote moment of digital transformation.

But behind the benefits of technology, even Globant knows that there are side effects that are not always desired or that can be harmful to people, social groups or the environment.

“The world is increasingly aware that human activities leave an important mark. We see it with many industries: energy, mobility, agriculture… and technology is no exception ”, says Guibert Englebienne, co-founder, president for Latin America, Globant X and Globant Ventures. “At Globant we believe that technology is intrinsically good and since our foundation we seek that everything we do generates a positive impact on society.”

Hence, the technology company has decided to launch the BeKindTech Fund, focused on supporting technology startups that seek to solve the unwanted collateral effects of the technology industry.

The investment rounds will start at 100,000 dollars and will go up to one million, depending on each project.

But how far do these negative effects of the use or development of the Tech industry go? Technology, which has been integrated into daily life like no other industry, has impacted on different levels the way people and individuals live.

“We can analyze it from various aspects that have to do with sustainability,” says Guibert. “We want to generate software with a lower carbon footprint, for example.” But it’s not just about the environment. According to the manager, it is also important to consider the generation of Tech projects that promote more diverse and inclusive organizations.

Another example has to do with how people relate to technology: while existing solutions have helped facilitate communication between physically distant individuals, they have also caused disconnection from nearby environments.

Simpler aspects, such as the use of cell phones while driving or addiction caused by social networks – in Mexico, up to 50% of people with access to a mobile device admit to being addicted to their phone – are part of these problems .

Likewise, the content that is consumed on the Internet has taken on special relevance from the polarization of societies, and from algorithms that help this polarized public to reconfirm their tendencies without giving the opportunity to open up to other ways of thinking.

“These are algorithms that reinforce people’s behavior, generating unwanted effects. Here we could ask ourselves if there can be Artificial Intelligence algorithms that can monitor other algorithms ”, says Guibert.

Project selection

Globant Ventures, Globant’s investment arm, will be in charge of evaluating each project and defining the best investment opportunities.

“We have selection criteria that point to the strength of the idea, as well as of the startup itself. We also consider the impact that we can achieve and that depends on the adaptability of the project implemented in a company ”, Englebienne abounds.

“Many of the clients are interested in these topics, and we believe there are opportunities to build bridges between entrepreneurs and leading companies.”

Faced with a panorama in which technology will be increasingly immersed in the lives of people and organizations, the debate must also be on what are the consequences of this context. Globant is already anticipating not only diagnosing the problem, but also finding solutions.