Globant Converge: what the conference focused on the world of technology will be like with James Corden and Will.I.am

Globant announced Converge: The Power of Reinvention, a conference focused on technological advancements with specialists in the field. All the details and how to see it, here!

Globant, technology solutions company, will present “Converge: The Power of Reinvention”, A conference designed to “Business leaders, investors and global talent.”

The conference will have James corden from Late Tale Show with James Corden as host and will have as guests will.i.am, artist and technology entrepreneur; Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, historian, philosopher and bestselling author who will be talking about how technology can help human beings thrive; Martin Migoya, co-founder of Globant and CEO; Guibert Englebienne, co-founder and president of Globant X and Patricia pomies, Chief Operating Officer of Globant. Will also be added Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, known as “The godmother of the multiverse”; Ted schilowitz, futuristic in Paramount Pictures; and Kasper weber, co-founder and CEO of BeyondCreative, who will share their views and their latest reflections on the metaverse in a panel dedicated to the topic.

Converge: The Power of Reinvention will be broadcast live through the official website of Globant on November 10 at 12 PM EST. You can register for free here to access the conference.

A time of change

In recent months we have received news about the future of cryptocurrencies in Central American economies, the disappearance of Facebook to make way for Goal and the “metaverse”, as well as the appearance of new technologies with advanced AI for domestic and military uses. Martin Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant, I declare that “This new edition of Converge comes at a time when AI, the blockchain and the metaverse are gaining popularity and experts must collaborate to demystify them and guide companies on how to implement these new technologies in relevant experiences for the consumer.”

“We are living in a time where we face great changes in technology, business and the climate and this new reality affects everything we do”, mentioned Guibert Englebienne, co-founder and president of Globant X. “It has never been more important that companies, societies and humanity move forward. Only organizations with the ability to adapt and reinvent themselves will prosper. “

Last year, Globant made two editions of Converge: one titled “A New Era of Collaboration“Which brought together recognized experts to discuss how organizations can use technology to shape the workplaces of the future and”Converge +”With experts who discussed reinventing the software development experience. There were specialists like Steve Wozniak, Guy Kawasaki, Pascal Finette, Madeline Di Nonno, Michael Feathers, James Taylor and So le, among others.

