PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) – The luxury goods sector will leave the coronavirus crisis behind this year, driven by domestic spending in the United States and China, especially on shoes, leather products and jewelry, the company said on Thursday. consulting firm Bain.

The firm estimates that global sales of personal luxury goods will reach 283,000 million euros (327,000 million dollars) this year, recovering from the crisis with an advance of 4%, at constant exchange rates, compared to 2019, before of the pandemic.

Business in the United States, which this year overtook Europe as the largest market, was boosted by early vaccination campaigns and a rapid rebound in local consumption. Demand in China, the growth engine of the luxury industry, remained strong until October despite lockdowns in some areas, as citizens bought from the local market because they were unable to travel abroad.

In Europe, business has not yet returned to pre-COVID levels, and it may take until 2024 to do so, despite the rebound in tourism activity during the summer, added Bain, whose forecasts are closely followed by the industry. of luxury.

Major industry players such as LVMH, Hermès and Kering have already recovered strongly from the health crisis, far exceeding 2019 business levels as closures ease and socialization resumes.

Due to the pandemic, overall industry sales fell 23% in 2020, its largest and first plunge since 2009.

Although sales linked to international travel have not returned, the brands generated new business by focusing on serving consumers at the national level, not only in the main luxury centers but also in second and third tier cities. A quarter of global sales this year went to new consumers, according to Bain estimates.

“Brands are attracting a new customer base with strong online marketing and campaigns, while existing customers are buying more,” said Federica Levato, partner at Bain and co-author of the study.

