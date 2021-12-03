Vanguard It hasn’t felt like the smoothest gaming experience since its launch on November 5. Players have quickly discovered some game-breaking feats that make Vanguard is almost unplayable. Although most of the problems have been fixed by recent patches, there are still a few.

One of the issues that has yet to be fixed in Call of Duty: Vanguard is the elevator glitch. After appearing weeks ago, its relevance waned as other glitches came to light. However, this new clip showing the vantage point players can get into has renewed interest in it.

This particular glitch has its roots in Modern Warfare 2. The bug sees players ascend straight into the sky emulating an elevator, hence the name. There is no doubt that the developers are going to take a look at something that breaks the game. As the player ascends, their view of the map changes to a top-down perspective. This gives players a clear view of all areas of the map, including enemy players passing underneath.

The clip perfectly explores the incredible advantage someone gets after soaring into the sky. The player is equipped with a sniper rifle that makes long-range kills extremely easy to win. To make matters worse are playing Search & Destroy.

This makes the high ground advantage all the more impressive. With one life per round, players cannot respawn and eliminate the player in the sky. There has probably never been an easier way to win a game within S&D.