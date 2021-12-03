Glitch in New Horizons strips the animals

Happy home paradise, the DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, It has been available for a couple of weeks for all fans. Although the experience of decorating houses has been pleasant, some players have noticed a strange glitch, which causes neighboring animals to appear naked.

This is not something new, as several reports on this have emerged since the launch of the DLC. However, it wasn’t until a couple of days that cases of exhibitionism on Animal Crossing Island became more common. This problem is only found in the coffee of this expansion, so those who do not have access to this content, should not find their neighbors with their birth suit.

At the moment it is unknown if Nintendo is aware of this problem, but it is more than certain that they are already working on a patch that will solve this problem that affects some players. In related topics, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker already has a similar mode to Animal Crossing.

Via: Eurogamer