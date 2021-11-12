Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus decided not to compete in Bahrain. Uninterested in the Middle Eastern market, the only structure outside Toyota with a homologated hypercar left FIA and ACO with their ‘racket’ and was not part of Sakhir’s double header. Jim Glickenhaus is like that and can allow this type of action, as much as the WEC organizer did not like them. Of course, where they give them they take them and ACO has ‘redirected’ the commitment of the American team for 2022. As simple as forcing Glickenhaus to have a full-time hypercar on the grid in order to compete.

Said and done. Jim Glickenhaus has confirmed that his team will compete full time with an SCG 007 LMH in 2022 after ACO’s ‘threat’ not to allow him to race if he didn’t have at least one car in every race. Thus, WEC promoter secures Glickenhaus presence in the six events on the calendar and the team to be able to be at Le Mans in a situation in which they are condemned to understand each other. And within this stage, Glickenhaus plans to race a hypercar at Sebring and Spa, then have two prototypes at Le Mans. After the French appointment, unknowns despite everything.

In fact, Jim glickenhaus has been very clear about this situation: «We will start with a car at Sebring in Spa. Then we’ll have two at Le Mans and we’ll see how many cars we can run after that.. There is the intention to do the whole year, go to Monza and the rest of the races, although we have to get a fair ‘Balance of Performance’. I think it can be done, but it all depends on it. If a fair ‘BoP’ is achieved, we will work with our partners and sponsors to make the entire championship. In fact, my intention is to continue competing in the WEC for another five years, but the key is that, to compete »