Glamping: characteristics and recommendations

Glamping is a camping alternative that combines closeness to nature and the comforts and luxuries of a hotel. Dare to discover its benefits!

If you are one of those who likes to vacation enjoying nature, but do not want to lose the comforts of your home, the glamping It is the alternative you are looking for. This new way of camping gives you this opportunity.

Currently, it has become the favorite option for many who love nature. His practice adapts to the needs and tastes of travelers and also to different budgets.

More and more private hotel consortia are getting into the business of offering vacationers a tent or small cabin deep in the jungle, in a field, in a forest, in the desert or on the beach. And it is that it is the ideal place for family closeness, to share, live and smile together.

What is glamping?

As we already mentioned, the glamping it is a new way of camping. It combines the connection with the nature of the camping traditional with the comforts of your home or with the glamor of a luxury hotel. This tourist experience gives you the possibility of being in an outdoor space, but without leaving your comfort zone.

The meaning of glamping is related to caring for the environment through tourism sustainable and ecological. It combines beauty, landscaping, adventure, excitement and family sharing.

The word unite the concepts glamor Y camping. It is also called cool camping, luxury camping or boutique camping.

How did glamping come about?

This camping trend has been around for hundreds of yearsHowever, its boom began in 2000, in the United Kingdom. As early as the 16th century it was used by royalty. When King James V made his trips from Scotland to France, luxurious camps were organized for him much like the glamping that we now know.

Later, in 1520 a diplomatic summit was prepared between King Henry VIII of England and Francisco I of France, which gave rise to the Field of the Golden Cloth, as this meeting was called. He stood out at the time for the extravagance with which the shops were adorned.

Already at the beginning of the 20th century, the trend began among the wealthy to go on safari to Africa. They wanted to be in contact with the wild nature, but without losing its comforts, which motivated them to incorporate comfortable beds, private bathrooms and luxurious furniture.

The camping Traditional has some limitations that for many are an obstacle when going to nature. For them came the glamping.

Glamping features

With this mode you will not have to set up your own tent or sleep on the ground. You also won’t deal with pesky insects that keep you from resting. The accommodations of glamping they are already created; you don’t have to mount them.

These areas include electric utilities, bathrooms with showers, a water heater, in addition to the kitchen, quality beds, and spacious heating and cooling. Some have state-of-the-art televisions and internet access.

The glamping includes different very original camping spaces, such as tents, safari tents, igloos, yurts, tree houses, barns, bubbles, teepees and even train cars. Creativity begins to fly.

Did you ever think that you would sleep in a wagon? Maybe it’s the most fun you can experience.

All these tents are in places away from the bustle of the cities; in natural sites, wooded, on beaches, in national parks, outdoors and separated from each other.

To create the accommodations, elements are used that can be assembled or assembled without damaging the ecosystem. Natural and ecological materials such as wood, bamboo, recycled glass, bricks or sustainable panels predominate in construction.

Why would you have to experience it?

Enjoying a pleasant vacation in contact with nature, listening to the sound of the air and the birds, is invaluable. Even more so if you are in the company of your family or close friends.

You probably like camping or have always wanted to, but just thinking about the discomforts made you give up on the idea. In addition to this, if you are a lover of extreme sports, you will find in the glamping an adventure.

What should you take into account when choosing a glamping?

When deciding on a luxurious camp, you should ask yourself what you want to enjoy. Depending on what you want to do and your preference, you will choose the best destination.

There are countless natural parks that you could visit in the world. With a beach, with rivers, between streams, with exotic and wild animals, in the mountains and much more.

Plan ahead

If you leave glamping, plan your stay in advance. There are places that for their beauty and cozy atmosphere are in high demand and are full of people all the time. Reserve in advance.

Investigate the destination well

Inquire about the best sites so that you can choose the one that attracts you the most. Most of the consortiums or hotel companies have a website and social networks where you can locate your contacts and view photos and videos.

Take your budget into account

It is also good that you adapt to your budget. exist glampings for all tastes and pockets, from some very simple and with a minimum of comforts to the most luxurious. According to the services and furniture you have, the price will be adjusted.

Choose unforgettable experiences

If you’ve already been to camping sometime, you will know what it means to sleep in a tent or a tent. Choose this time a bubble, with which you can contemplate the stars, or a tree house, as you always dreamed of in your childhood.

Act with an ecological conscience

Be kind to the environment, take care of him! Behave as green as possible and minimize all waste or waste that you generate.

Instead of using disposable plastic cups and plates in the kitchen, consider a green alternative. There are tableware made of plant material that are 100% biodegradable.

This travel option is almost always placed near natural and exotic attractions.

Reconnect with nature!

You cannot forget to reconnect with nature on your luxury vacation. Pay attention to details, such as a beautiful sunrise, birdsong, or the sound of the rushing river. They are priceless things.

The glamping it is fun, comfortable and offers you the rest you need. There are camps all over the world. If you like tranquility, peace or adventure tourism, the glamping it is made for you.

