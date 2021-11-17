Director of Gladiator He assured that the script for the second installment is already done and that production will begin when the film about Napoleon is finished, Kitbag. Find out more information in this note!

In May 2000, it premiered Gladiator, directed by Ridley scott and starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen. The hit film received multiple awards and nominations, including five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, most notably Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Recently, and 18 years later from its launch, we learned that Scott had started work on a sequel, and this week the director assured that the script is already finished.

Ridely Scott has confirmed that a script for Gladiator 2 is finished. The film would reportedly feature a time jump and would focus on Lucius. pic.twitter.com/gHDSizItNL – IGN (@IGN) November 16, 2021

“It has already been written. We have a good brand, a good and logical place to go. You can’t just make another movie in the style Gladiator. You have to continue. There are enough components of the first to take the ball and continue it”, He confirmed Ridley scott in an interview with Deadline.

It had been revealed that the sequel would focus on Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark), the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and will be set 25 to 30 years after the events of Gladiator. While it is not known if these actors will return for their respective roles, the spotlight is on Russell crowe, who played Maximus. Although we know how his character ended up, there are certain rumors that he could return for the sequel, but the question is: In what way would Scott bring him?

When talking about the reason for the return of the Gladiator, the director responds that he loves to make period films: “i love research. I love creating the feel of the epic. I think what we did with the first installment … I don’t like to be critical of other things that have happened before, but I was not the biggest fan of Hollywood Roman epics, honestly. They felt artificial”.

He also added: “When I was asked to consider a script, the script was not very good. But the person who gave it to me said ‘I want to teach you something’. He picked up an illustration called ‘Those who are going to die’ by Gérome”. This image shows a group of gladiators who are apparently asking permission to continue with the massacre that was taking place in the Colosseum. “That has never been done properly before. Never. I said ‘I will‘”, He added ScottAfter that he worked on a new and evolved script.

Gladiator 2 production will start once Kitbag is finished. The latter will tell the life of Napoleon bonaparte, played by neither more nor less than Joaquin Phoenix. He will go from his beginnings in the military career to becoming the Emperor of France. Ridley scott, which is in the process of promoting The House of Gucci and premiered last month The Last Duel, had remarked that “no actor could play Napoleon like Joaquin. He created one of the most complex emperors in film history in Gladiator and we will create another with his Napoleon”. The release date of this film is not known, but we could expect it by the end of 2022 or in 2023. Although Kitbag It started as a 20th Century Studios project, now it is financed by the platform Apple TV +.

So we’ll have to wait to hear more about the sequel to the Gladiator, which apparently has a long way to go to see itself on the big screen.

