These are some of the e-book readers that are a sure hit if you are thinking of giving one away.
Everyone knows people who like to read a lot. Although some remain true to the role, It is not the same to carry a 1,000-page volume in your backpack than to carry an ebook reader, much lighter and more versatile.
If you are thinking of giving away one of these readers, there are several that compete in the sector, with the Kindle as a clear reference, although there are alternatives that are equally inexpensive.
The best ebook readers to buy right now all have a backlit screen and in some cases even water resistance. These are some of the most prominent that also have express shipping.
Kindle with integrated front light
This model is one of the cheapest of the moment. It costs 74.99 euros and it has a touch screen, about a month of battery life, and full access to Amazon’s ebook catalog.
Kobo nia
The main alternative to the Kindle is very close in price, since it is now on sale for 79.99 euros. In your case, you can read books in epub format without compatibility problems.
Kindle Paperwhite
Although there is already a new model for sale, the Paperwhite of 124 euros It is a great option to read, especially if you take it to the beach or the pool, because it is waterproof.
Kobo Libra H2O
With a price of 200 euros, outperforms its main rival, the Kindle Oasis. It is water resistant and has a handle that greatly improves grip.
Pocketbook Inkpad Color
There are not many ebook readers with a color screen, but this one from PocketBook has it, so it is ideal for reading comics. Of course, its price is somewhat higher than usual as it exceeds the 300 euros.
